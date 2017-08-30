Greensboro Woman With Family in Texas: 'It Makes Me Feel Helpless'

Mary Beach video chats with her niece and nephew, Layne and Michael Callihan, who are still stuck in Hurricane Harvey's flood waters in Houston, TX. (Photo: WFMY, WFMY)

GREENSBORO, NC -- While the entire nation is watching the rescue efforts in Texas, no one is watching them closer than one woman in the Triad.

Mary Beech lives in Greensboro but she was born and raised in Houston, Texas.

Much of her family actually still lives there including her niece and nephew, Layne and Michael Callihan.

Phone calls and video chats give only a small bit of comfort to Beach.

“It makes me feel like I'm helpless because I'm not there with them,” said Beach.

Flood waters from Hurricane Harvey covered her niece and nephew's street in Houston.

While their house wasn't flooded, their neighborhood looked more like a river, leaving them no way to get out for the first two days after the storm.

“The whole city has been affected by this,” said Michael Callihan. “I've never seen anything like it.”

But they consider themselves lucky compared to some of their family and friends.

“My uncle is stuck at his place with water all around,” said Layne Callihan. “Several families I know have all these kids but they have nothing now.”

Flooding has receded enough for the Callihans to venture out with chainsaws to help clean up storm debris.

They even opened up their own house as a temporary shelter.

“There were about 20 people here in our garage just drying off and trying to figure out where to go,” said Callihan. “It was kind of a home base for them.”

As rescue efforts continue, all Beach can do is wait and hope.

“You never know what tomorrow is going to bring,” said Beach. “You need to tell people that you love them every day because you don't know if you're going to lose them tomorrow or what tomorrow will bring.”

Beach has a trip planned to Houston in two weeks and she says she has no plans to cancel.

She wants to get down there and help her friends and family with the long process of rebuilding.

© 2017 WFMY-TV