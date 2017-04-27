Greensboro's Growing: Welcome To Midtown

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Cities across the country pump money into their downtown areas to attract people and more businesses. Greensboro and Winston-Salem have been no exception, but a Triad real estate developer is focusing on a different part of the city: Midtown Greensboro.

Kotis Properties owns 45 acres of land, from Benjamin Parkway to Cornwallis, right along Battleground Avenue in Midtown Greensboro.

According to the company's president and CEO, Marty Kotis, the land will soon be home to new shops, restaurants, a hotel and condos. They'll all be connected by the Greenway.

Some changes are already taking shape and the new development isn't far off.

"Our Greenway Shops have been green-lighted. We're doing another project on Battleground we've green-lighted. We're tearing down the iHop and building a new building there. That's been green-lighted," said Kotis.

