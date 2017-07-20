Greensboro's Hops Burger Bar Now Expanding To Chapel Hill

No 1: Hops Burger Bar, Greensboro, NC (Photo: TripAdvisor)

GREENSBORO, NC -- The burger is out of the bag! Hops Burger Bar, with two locations in Greensboro, is expanding to Chapel Hill.

Chris Martin, a co-owner, says the location 140 West Franklin Street in Chapel will be open around the beginning of 2018.

In a statement Martin says, "We believe Chapel Hill is perfect for Hops Burger Bar. We just love the interesting variety of people (ages, places, and origins (all over the country and world), the wonderful history of Franklin Street and Chapel Hill. "

How will the new location compare to the Greensboro locations on Spring Garden and Lawndale? Martin says tit will be about the same size and the covered patio will overlook the intersection of Franklin St. and Church St.

Tri-Sect construction will be the general contractor. Tri-Sect did the up-fit on our Lawndale location.

And any more thoughts of expansion? "At the moment we have no plans to open any additional locations beyond Chapel Hill, we just want to make sure that this Chapel Hill location meets our standards and lives up to the expectations of the Chapel Hill community."

Trip Advisor rated Hops Burger Bar as one of the best burgers in the Nation in 2015.

