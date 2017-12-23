'Grinch' Arrested a Day After Stealing Christmas Gifts From Storage Unit

REIDSVILLE, N.C.-- A Reidsville man will likely spend Christmas Day in jail.

Police arrested Joshua Ray, 33, on Saturday. Investigators believe he burglarized 14 storage units in the city.

The Reidsville Police Department started investigating after L&S Storage reported multiple storage units were broken into between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 3:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 21.

One of the most upsetting things about the crime was the theft of a child's bike. Her parents had purchased it for their daughter for Christmas. The accused burglar, Joshua Ray, took it from the person who was storing it for the family.

You can see it on the back of the person's car in the photo below.

Investigators released surveillance photos taken during the crime, which ultimately led them to the suspect, 33-year-old Joshua Ray.

Ray is charged with larceny and breaking and entering. He is being held at the Rockingham County Detention Center under a $75,000 bond.

