Grocery Delivery Coming to Greensboro/Winston-Salem

GREENSBORO, NC – On March 2nd, folks will have the opportunity to have their groceries delivered to their home.

An online grocery delivery service, known as Shipt, will begin deliveries in Winston-Salem and Greensboro. According to their website, shipt.com, people can gin up for a membership, download the app and simply select the groceries, choose a delivery option and checkout.

Shipt partners with local and national retailers, including Whole Foods and Harris Teeter. They offer same day grocery deliver and delivery is free for orders over $35. Access to Shipt grocery delivery comes through an annual membership that costs $99.

The expansion into Greensboro and Winston-Salem brings the total to 1.5 million North Carolina residents who have access to Shipt delivery.

People can also sign up to learn how to become a shopper on the Shipt website.

