Group Against Controversial Billboard To Put Up Message Of Its Own

The billboard is located on I-40 Business West, next to the Linville Road exit, between Greensboro and Winston-Salem. (Photo: Ben Powell, WFMY)

A group of people, against a controversial billboard in Forsyth County is working to put up a billboard, of their own.

On its website, the group says it's chosen their message - "People of Quality Don't Fear Equality."

They plan to put up their slogan on Business 40 - as soon as they can raise the money.

The message comes in response to a billboard that reads "Real men provide, real women appreciate it."

