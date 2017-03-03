Group Against Controversial Billboard To Put Up Message Of Its Own

A group of people, against a controversial billboard in Forsyth County is working to put up a billboard, of their own.
On its website, the group says it's chosen their message - "People of Quality Don't Fear Equality."
They plan to put up their slogan on Business 40 - as soon as they can raise the money.
The message comes in response to a billboard that reads "Real men provide, real women appreciate it."
