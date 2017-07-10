Group Flies Confederate Flag At South Carolina Capitol

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A group still angry that South Carolina removed a Confederate flag from the Statehouse lawn has raised the rebel banner on a temporary pole at the capitol again.

The South Carolina Secessionist Party said Monday it will fly the flag every July 10.

The state removed the flag and the pole it flew on for 15 years on this day in 2015. The decision by lawmakers was prompted by the killing of nine black worshippers in a racist attack at a Charleston church.

About 50 flag supporters were separated Monday from a dozen protesters who hurled sarcastic insults like "y'all even drink sweet tea?"

The last Confederate flag pulled down in 2015 was supposed to go on public display. But it remains in a box at the Confederate Relic Room.

