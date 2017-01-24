Group Follows, Yells At Governor McCrory in D.C.

Pat McCrory

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- North Carolina's former governor was followed and shouted at by a group of protestors while in Washington, D.C. last weekend.

Former Governor Pat McCrory was in the nation's capital for President Donald Trump's inauguration when a group of protestors from North Carolina spotted him on the street.

In video recorded by a Greensboro man, you can hear the group yelling, "Shame," and "You're a bigot." At other points, you hear the crowd yell, "You're not a man, you're a coward."

The group followed McCrory down an alley where it appears they surrounded him as he waited to get into a building. Police eventually pushed the crowd back.

The video is 3 minutes and 30 seconds and the group is yelling at former Governor Pat McCrory the entire time.

The video was shot by Udai Basavaraj. He lives in Greensboro and says he and about 70 others were in Washington, D.C. to attend anti-inauguration protests and the Women's March. He says they were walking and just happened to come across McCrory and Fox News anchor Lou Dobbs.

He says that's when they decided to do what they did. At one point, you hear someone say "We've got you now."

The group says as governor, McCrory has marginalized and shamed the state with vicious legislation. In the video, you see McCrory is cornered for nearly 2 minutes as he waits to get into a building. The crowd didn't leave until police arrived and told them to move back.

A spokesman for McCrory said, "It is regrettable that a few dozen protestors decided to stalk and shout insults at the governor and police when we should all be listening to each other and coming together as a country in a respectful manner. Governor McCrory is thankful to Lou Dobbs for helping during the incident, and very thankful to the D.C. police for keeping everyone safe during a very successful inaugural weekend."

After seeing this video, Senator Dan Bishop of Charlotte decided to introduce legislation that would make what happened to McCrory illegal. In a newsletter, Senator Bishop says his bill would be similar to a Washington D.C. law that makes it a crime for anyone to threaten, intimidate or retaliate against a former government official on account of performance of their duties.

Senator Bishop wrote, "When the General Assembly returns to Raleigh this week, I will introduce legislation to follow the lead of the District of Columbia and make it a crime to threaten, intimidate, or retaliate against a present or former North Carolina official in the course of, or on account of, the performance of his or her duties. And I will also urge my colleagues to take other appropriate steps to guarantee the personal safety of Gov. McCrory by all necessary means."

Senator Bishop says a line has been crossed and he can't sit by without doing something.

WFMY News 2 will follow up and let you know what comes of his proposed legislation.

