Group Petitions Re-Zoning Proposal in Stokesdale Neighborhood

A group is petitioning Rockingham County Commissioners on a zoning ordinance in Stokesdale. They say county officials want to place a gas station, convenience store, garage, three buildings, and boat/RV storage in the middle of a neighborhood. (Photo: WFMY, WFMY)

STOKESDALE, N.C. -- There are a couple hundred signatures for an online petition to stop a re-zoning proposal in Rockingham County.

On Thursday, a few dozen community members got together to talk about how they plan to approach county commissioners about their concerns on Monday.

There is a proposal to rezone the corner of Shelton Road and Ellisboro Road in Stokesdale.

Robin Wilson, who started the petition, is concerned that building on the corner will bring extra traffic and noise -- along with unnecessary competition for business nearby.

"You've got businesses 4 miles down the road, gas stations less than 4 miles away that have been here generations, and I feel like it's an impact on them. You're going to try to put them out," said Wilson.

The next Rockingham County Board of Commissioners meeting is next Monday, at 6:30.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY