Confederate Flag To Be Flown At South Carolina Capitol

Confederate Flag (Photo: Ringwalt, Charles)

Columbia, SC (AP, WLTX)- A group still angry that South Carolina removed a Confederate flag from the Statehouse lawn plans to temporarily raise the rebel banner at the capitol again.

The South Carolina Secessionist Party said it will fly the Confederate flag on a temporary pole for several hours Monday.

It is the second anniversary of the state removing the Confederate flag that flew on a pole on the Statehouse front lawn for 15 years. The decision by lawmakers was prompted by the killing of nine black worshippers in a racist attack at a Charleston church.

The Secessionist Party says it will raise the flag every July 10th so a year will never go by without the Confederate flag flying.

About 200 flag supporters and protesters came to the event in 2016.

The flag raising ceremony is Monday from 10 a.m. to noon.

