Grown-Up Spelling Bee Coming To VA

(Photo: Suffolk Public Schools)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Why should kids have all the F-U-N? The Suffolk Education Foundation will be hosting their second annual Grown-Up Spelling Bee, Saturday, April 29.

The competition will begin at 2 p.m. at Nansemond River High School.

The team event will benefit the Suffolk Education Foundation, a nonprofit which helps enrich teaching and inspires learning in public schools around the city. The money raised

Each team will be limited to three adults. They will work as a team to spell words and compete for the ultimate title "Best Spellers in Suffolk."

If a team is eliminated, they may can still participate by buying a "spell check" or "stinging" another team by passing on a hard word.

Creativity is encouraged! Teams are invited to wear costumes. At the end, the audience will vote on the best team costume.

Registration does include a fee:

Honey Bee -$750 Includes 3-person team, 3 tickets to pre-event luncheon, 3 free guest passes, full-page ad in event program, corporate logo displayed on all advertising and event materials.

Busy Bee -$500 Includes 3-person team, 2 tickets to pre-event luncheon, 2 free guest passes, and company name on advertising and event materials.

Worker Bee - $250 Spelling Bee team ONLY.



Teams must register for the event by April 10.

Various levels of sponsorship are available.

If you have any questions, contact Trisha James at (757) 295-7187 or strivinghard0382@gmail.com.

If you would like to learn more, or register a team for competition, visit the Suffolk Public Schools website here.

© 2017 WVEC-TV