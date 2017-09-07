GTCC Expanding Aviation Program for Manufacturing, Repair

GTCC Aviation Center - Greensboro 4// (Photo: WFMY News 2, Tony Smith @nzanchor)

JAMESTOWN, NC - Guilford Technical Community College is launching a new part of its aviation program to include composite manufacturing and repair.

Starting Sept. 25, the new course will introduce students to the basics of advanced composites, including fabrication and repair.

“This region’s advanced manufacturing sector continues to grow, and we wanted to provide employers with a local training resource for composite manufacturing and repair,” said Nick Yale, Director of Guilford Technical Community College’s Aviation Program. “The introductory composite technology course will complement GTCC’s comprehensive aviation program.”

Triad companies and employers will benefit from GTCC's new program, not having to send staff to training in other states or pay the high cost to bring trainers onsite.

Composite materials are highly used in aviation, automotive, marine and other industries. Modern aircraft designs include composite structures to help make vehicles lighter and more fuel-efficient. The Boeing 787 and the Airbus 350 are constructed from nearly 80 percent composite materials while the HondaJet, manufactured in Greensboro, has an all-composite fuselage.

