GTCC Hosting Spring Job Fair

JAMESTOWN - Guilford Technical Community College is hosting a spring job fair next month. The fair is free for all job seekers.

The fair hosts 100 employers on average and an estimated 2,000 applicants will attend. Past companies that have attended the job fair include UPS, Caterpillar Inc., Fastenal, BB&T and Cone Health.

When: Wednesday, March 15 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Ground floor and first floor of Medlin Campus Center, GTCC’s Jamestown Campus, 601 E. Main St., Jamestown

Employer Registration: The registration fee for employers is $200. The last day to register is 5 p.m. March 9. Space is limited. Please reserve your spot today here.

More Information: Contact careerservices@gtcc.edu or 336-334-4822, ext. 50578



