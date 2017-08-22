Guilford Co. Bus Stop Info Released for School Year

The Guilford Co. Bus Stop routes and information for the 2017-2018 school year are now available.

Bus stop times and locations are available through the Bus Stop Locater tool on the GCS website and hard copies will be at school open houses this week.

Jeff Harris, the district’s director of transportation, wants all parents, students and drivers to know safety is a top priority. Harris offered some tips for parents

Please know your child’s bus schedule. Parents can check online, the school or transportation office.

Always go with your child to the bus stop, especially for smaller children.

If bus is late, call the Bus Transportation office during school hours at 336-370-8920 for information.

Have students at the bus stop at least 10 minutes before the bus is scheduled to arrive, and monitor students while at the bus stop location.

Students who must cross the roadway to board the bus must watch for their driver to give the “thumbs-up” signal and look both ways to ensure traffic has come to a complete stop before crossing the road.

Motorists be aware of school buses making passenger stops. If the bus displays the mechanical stop arm and red lights, a student could be crossing the road. Paying attention while driving and stopping for a stopped school bus could save a child’s life.

Harris says GCS is short about 17 drivers and staff members will drive buses until positions are filled to prevent delays or problems.

Parents wishing to appeal their bus stop locations should complete the Bus Stop Appeal Form on the GCS website. Appeals will be reviewed by the Transportation Department to ensure guidelines were followed and that a roadway safety factor doesn’t exist.

GCS transports more than 38,000 students on 560 school buses to and from traditional, magnet and alternative schools and operates buses from 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

