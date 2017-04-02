Guilford Co. Commissioner Ray Trapp Announces Resignation

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Guilford County Commissioner Ray Trapp announced his resignation, saying he will now work as Director of External Affairs with North Carolina A&T State University. His resignation from the Board of Commissioners is effective Monday.

Trapp represented the county’s 8th District, and was first elected to the Board of Commissioners in November 2012. He was recently re-elected to the Board in 2016.

Trapp released a statement saying,

“This was a very difficult decision to make. It has been an honor to represent the citizens of District 8 for the past five years and to be a part of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners. I have truly enjoyed advocating for the betterment of my community and Guilford County as a whole. Serving as an elected official, I have thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to build relationships with my fellow electorate, community leaders and county staff.”

The Board of Commissioners said Trapp will start in his new position with NC A&T on Monday.

Chairman of the Board Jeff Phillips commented on Trapp's resignation saying,

“It has been a pleasure to work with Ray Trapp over the past 4 years and our board wishes him all the best in his new position with NC A&T University. Ray has represented his district well during his time on our board and his contribution to Guilford County is deeply appreciated."

When asked about Trapp’s potential replacement Phillips stated,

“Mr. Trapp’s replacement is uncertain at this time; however, regardless of who is appointed as the new District 8 Commissioner, our board will remain focused on our well-established priorities of providing needed services to our citizens in the most efficient and fiscally responsible manner possible.”

The Board of Commissioners holds its next regular meeting on Thursday, April 6 at 5:30 p.m.

