Guilford Co. Couple Wins $514,153 In Education Lottery

John & Lisa Loftis win $514,153 Carolina Cash 5 jackpot. (Photo: Custom)

BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. - One Guilford County couple topped off a celebration-filled week by claiming a Carolina Cash 5 jackpot work more than half a million dollars Monday.

John and Lisa Loftis celebrated Lisa's birthday on Wednesday, and then over the weekend, they renewed their vows with friends and family for their one-year wedding anniversary. According to the N.C. Education Lottery, on Monday, the couple headed to the lottery headquarters to collect the $514,153 jackpot they one in Thursday's lottery drawing.

With their after-tax winnings of $357,342, the Triad-area natives are bound for Las Vegas, a vacation destination they've always dreamed about. But before they go, the Loftis' will hold a "mortgage-burning party."

In a release, lottery officials say the couple purchased the winning ticket at the Browns Summit Shell station n N.C. 150.

