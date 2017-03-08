Guilford Co. Deputy Shot Four Times Returns Home

Deputy Matthew Self

GREENSBORO, NC - Guilford County Deputy Matthew Self, who was shot four times while responding to a 911 hangup call, has returned home.

According to Sheriff BJ Barnes, Self is "now home, healing but does have some movement issues in his left arm."

The Sheriff added it's still being decided if Self will be taken to Duke University Hospital in Durham for additional surgeries and treatments for nerve damage.

"There's still a lot of swelling and until that swelling subsides, they won't know what they can do," said Barnes over the phone.

Donald Ordie Meador, Jr. is accused of shooting Self four times, leading to a seven hour standoff with police on March 1st. The standoff ended when Meador, who is also accused of shooting his wife, tried to take his own life by shooting himself in the face.

Barnes said Meador is now under safekeeping with the NC Department of Corrections.

"He's at a hospital in Raleigh and there is a guard keeping watch over him," said Barnes.

According to the NC DOT someone is placed in safekeeping when they pose a "serious escape risk, exhibits violently aggressive behavior, need to be protected from other inmates or requires medical or mental health treatment."

Meador is charged with attempted first degree murder, and faces two counts of assault inflicting serious bodily injury, and assault on a law enforcement officer. His bond was set at 2.6 million dollars.

