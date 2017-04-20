Guilford Co. Lawmakers Holding Town Hall Thursday

Guilford County Legislative Delegation Town Hall Meeting. (Photo: WFMY)

GUILFORD COUNTY -- Is there anything you want to tell your lawmakers? Now is your chance!

The Guilford County Legislative Delegation will hold a Town Hall meeting in Greensboro Thursday night.

It starts at 6:30 and is scheduled to run through 8 p.m. It's at the Greensboro City Council Chamber in the Melvin Municipal Office Building in Downtown Greensboro.

It's open to the public.

