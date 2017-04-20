WFMY
Guilford Co. Lawmakers Holding Town Hall Thursday

Erica Stapleton, WFMY 4:06 PM. EDT April 20, 2017

GUILFORD COUNTY -- Is there anything you want to tell your lawmakers?  Now is your chance!

The Guilford County Legislative Delegation will hold a Town Hall meeting in Greensboro Thursday night.

It starts at 6:30 and is scheduled to run through 8 p.m.  It's at the Greensboro City Council Chamber in the Melvin Municipal Office Building in Downtown Greensboro.

It's open to the public.

