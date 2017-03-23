Guilford Co. Schools' SRO And Dance Team To Perform At Swarm Game

Greensboro Police Officer, SRO Officer Anderson dances and leads her dance team called the Golden Tigerettes. (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- No doubt about it, School Resource Officer Angela Anderson knows how to “bring it!”

Just ask her dance team, the Golden Tigerettes of Guilford Middle school. Anderson who’s an officer with the Greensboro Police Department protects her students in and out of the classroom while building relationships one dance step at a time.

After school, you’ll find the SRO tucked away in a classroom trailer working with a group of ten young ladies in grades 6-8.

She and another volunteer, Kimberly Williams, can be heard guiding the girls step-by-step. Anderson is also teaching these young ladies how to dance through many of life’s obstacles head on.

Anderson has even used some of her own money to help the team get their performance outfits along with fundraising.

Three years ago the dance team started with five young ladies but has since grown. Anderson uses her spare time to help with the girls after school.

The Golden Tigerettes have a hip hop/majorette style of dancing. The team performs at the middle school’s basketball games. But the team will also perform at the upcoming Greensboro Swarm game! Not only that, but Officer Anderson will also show off her dance moves at the game against the Westchester Knicks.

The game is Saturday, March 25 at 7:00 p.m. at the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum.

And yes, Officer Anderson dances in her uniform like a champ!

Copyright 2017 WFMY