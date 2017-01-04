Guilford Co. SRO Watches Viral Video: 'It's Hard To Judge'

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- A viral video has prompted questions about the use of force by officers in schools.

The video shows a police officer slamming a female student to the ground during an incident Tuesday morning at Rolesville High School.

Another video shows a fight between two girls. It reportedly took place before the officer jumped into action.

WFMY News 2 sat down to watch the videos with Captain Doug Burroughs, who oversees 14 school resource officers in Guilford County.

According to Burroughs, he couldn't judge whether or not the officer reacted appropriately in this situation because the video was incomplete. He said it's hard to know the appropriate response without seeing all the factors that lead up to the officer's actions.

"Every situation dictates different techniques. So it's hard to sit here and say what would you do in the situation because you and I were not there," Burroughs said.

Burroughs said his officers go through constant training, so they can be prepared to respond to tense situations such as school fights.

Officers learn de-escalation techniques to avoid using force, he said. Some strategies Burroughs mentioned include talking kids down from a fight or teaching officers to barricade themselves in between the kids to stop the fight.

"The last thing we want to do is have to be hands-on with the kids or have to arrest a child," Burroughs explained. "Our main goal within the schools is to be a resource there for the students and to be good role models."

Guilford County SRO's dealt with approximately 611 incidents during the 2015-2016 school year.

