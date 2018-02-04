Guilford Co. Trooper Injured After Car Hydroplanes, Hits Patrol Car on I-85

A black and white image of a car/truck tyre ploughing through water. (Photo: Michael-C, Custom)

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Highway Patrol says a Guilford County trooper was injured when a car hydroplaned on I-85 and hit the trooper's patrol car Sunday afternoon.

The accident happened at 1 p.m. on I-85 southbound near mile marker 121.

Trooper Gordy responded to the area to investigate a crash that happened before noon.

Highway Patrol says while Trooper Gordy was completing the collision report in his patrol car, a gray 2006 Ford Fusion hydroplaned and hit the patrol car in the rear as well as another car related to the other crash.

Highway Patrol says the driver was going too fast for the conditions. She was estimated to be traveling 65 mph when she lost control of her car.

Trooper Gordy was taken to Moses Cone Hospital and his injuries appear non-life threatening.

The driver was charged with exceeding a safe speed for the conditions of the roadway.

Highway Patrol has these tips for driving in bad weather:

Adjust your speed to the condition(s) of the roadway

Increase following distance

Use headlights and windshield wipers

Make sure your tires are properly inflated and have good tread-depth

Be alert for standing water

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY