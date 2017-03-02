Guilford County 6th Graders Can Participate In Sports Starting 2017-18

(Photo: Skip ODonnell, Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Starting in the 2017-18 school year, Guilford County sixth-graders will be allowed to play on middle school sports teams, with the exception of football.

Last year, the state board of education changed the policy, giving school districts the chance to let sixth-graders play team sports.

Guilford County Schools used the 2016-17 school year to figure out the impact on team changes and school budgets.

“After careful consideration, we determined allowing sixth-grade students to try out for teams will allow some of our schools to become more competitive, with a minimal impact to school budget,” explains Leigh Hebbard, Athletic Director for Guilford County Schools.

Sixth-graders will need to submit a medical examination and required concussion awareness form before they can join a team.

For more information on the change and eligibility requirements, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFMY