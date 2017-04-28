Guilford County Animal Services Issued Warning Letter From The State

The Animal Welfare Section of the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Division issued a warning letter to Guilford County Animal Services after it received a complaint.  AWS says it opened an investigation and found the shelter violated parts of the North Carolina Administrative code regarding record keeping and veterinary care.

Erica Stapleton, WFMY 3:15 PM. EDT April 28, 2017

