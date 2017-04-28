Guilford County Animal Services Issued Warning Letter From The State

You can adopt an animal for free on Saturday at the Guilford County Animal Shelter. (Photo: WFMY)

GUILFORD COUNTY -- The North Carolina Department of Agriculture has issued a warning to Guilford County Animal Services after finding the shelter violated certain state regulations.

The Animal Welfare Section of the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Division issued a warning letter to Guilford County Animal Services after it received a complaint. AWS says it opened an investigation and found the shelter violated parts of the North Carolina Administrative code regarding record keeping and veterinary care.

The letter, addressed to Guilford County Deputy Manager Clarence Grier, says a dog with a comminuted femoral fracture was treated by the shelter veterinarian, but AWS had concerns about the veterinary care that animal received. AWS says the veterinarian is a NC licensed veterinarian but failed to give the animal adequate care. AWS says it filed a complaint against this veterinarian with the NC Board of Veterinary Medicine and also notified the Guilford County Sheriff's Office about the incident.

An investigator with the Guilford County Sheriff's Office says at this point in time it doesn't appear the shelter veterinarian acted maliciously and will not be pressing charges.

Additionally, AWS says there were two other animals with visible medical conditions that were not being properly treated when state workers went to visit the shelter.

The letter also states 17 medical records for animals weren't filled out correctly and that three of those 17 animals did not receive rabies vaccination within 15 days of intake, as required by the state.

