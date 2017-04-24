SUMMERFIELD, N.C. – Deputy Matthew Self is getting stronger every day with the help of his family, friends and faith, he said Monday.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Deputy was shot four times while responding to a 911 hang up call in February.

“You’re in fight mode,” Self told WFMY News 2 on Monday. “You’re fighting for your life. It’s a surreal feeling knowing that somebody is trying to hurt you.”

Self has undergone multiple surgeries for nerve damage caused by the shooting.

He is now in physical therapy and is working on movement issues with his left arm and hand.

“Everyday tasks like tying my shoes or buttoning up my shirts are difficult right now,” Self said. “But each week it's getting better.”

Self says he wouldn’t have gotten through the last couple of months without the help of his family, friends and colleagues.

“The department has been very, very supportive and encouraging. Whether it be through calls, text messages or showing up at my house and just coming to spend five or ten minutes with me,” he said.

Deputy Self is hoping to return to work at the Sheriff’s Office when he has fully recovered.

“I signed up (to work in law enforcement) because I felt like I wanted to make a difference. And I still do, absolutely,” Self said.

Donald Ordie Meador, Jr. is accused of shooting Deputy Self four times and his wife once. A subsequent seven-hour standoff with police ended when Meador tried to take his own life by shooting himself in the face.

Meador survived and is charged with attempted first degree murder, assault inflicting serious bodily injury, and assault on a law enforcement officer. He is in jail on a 2.6 million dollar bond.

