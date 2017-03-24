Guilford County Schools: New Plan To Gain And Retain Teachers

Leaders with Guilford County Schools Put Plan Together To Recruit And Retain More Teachers. (Photo: WFMY)

Last year Guilford County Schools lost nearly 15% of its teachers. Some retired, moved to a new district, or left the classroom completely.

Now, the school system is focused on a plan to draw in new recruits and keep them for the long run.

Teacher pay is an issue here in North Carolina and it's one of the top reasons teachers are leaving their jobs. A starting salary at Guilford County Schools is nearly $40,000, which is on the higher side in state, but not nationally. North Carolina is ranked 41st in teacher pay.

"It's scary for me," says Grimsley Senior High School Principal Charles Blanchard. "When we go to job fairs now, there's kind of a slow trickle of folks who come to the table. 5-10 years ago lines would have been out to the parking lot so that shows me we have a lack of interest in folks going into the profession."

To change that teachers, principals and other administrators in Guilford County have worked for months to come up with 7 recommendations for the district to gain and retain teachers.

One includes having more opportunity for leadership roles so teachers can advance their careers. In the classroom, the want a more diverse group of teacher to better reflect the student body. Another would be more compenstation for taking on those extra roles like mentoring or coaching other teachers.



Ferndale Middle School teacher Krista Hannah says that's what a lot of teachers, including herself, are doing already. They're just not getting paid for it.

"This is more just getting compensated for the energy that is being put into this job," Hannah explains. "Not just getting extra money."

"I think most teachers will tell you they know going in they're not doing it for the salary," Blanchard adds. "We've reached a fragile place right now where it matters. Folks need a living wage and we've got to find a way to compensate them properly."

The school system is applying for a $12 million grant to help try and put these new recommendations in place. The school system says if it doesn't get the grant it'll try to implement some of these ideas on its own.

Click here to learn more about the 7 recommendations.

© 2017 WFMY-TV