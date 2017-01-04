Guilford County Upgrades Alert System

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C -- Guilford County upgraded it's alert system. The G.E.A.N.I system alerts Guilford County residents, and residents who live on the county line, to emergencies near by.

For example, Monday night the county says it sent an alert to neighbors letting them know a suspect, accused of shooting a deputy, was on the run in their area.

The upgrade allowed authorities to alert 70,000 people in just 5 minutes. The older version limited them to just 26 phone lines at a time.

County weather alerts have also been upgraded. It's important to note, you have to sign up for the alerts, even if you've registered in the past. You'll have to re-register to be a part of the upgrade. You can choose to get a voice call, text, email or all three.

Just go to readyguilford.org

