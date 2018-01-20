Guilford Courthouse National Military Park Closes After Gov't Shutdown

Due to the U.S. government shutdown, Guilford Courthouse National Military Park was closed on Saturday. (Photo: Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Guilford Courthouse National Military Park closed Saturday following a federal government shutdown.

RELATED: The Federal Gov't Has Shut Down. What's Open, What's Closed, What's Different.

Park officials left a note on the park gates that read in part:

Due to the lapse in federal appropriations, the National Park Service (NPS) is unable to fully staff the properties under its management. It is not feasible to close or otherwise prohibit all access to NPS properties. Park visitors are advised to use extreme caution if choosing to enter NPS property, as NPS personnel will not be available to provide guidance, assistance, maintenance, or emergency response. Any entry onto NPS property during this period of federal government shutdown is at the visitor's sole risk.

PHOTOS: Military Park Closes Following Shutdown

The notice goes on to say that the military park, like other national parks, will be closed during the government shutdown period.

RELATED: US government shuts down; Dems, GOP blame each other

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY