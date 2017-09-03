Guilford Metro 9-1-1 Looking To Fill More Than A Dozen Positions

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Right now, the Guilford Metro 911 Center has more than a dozen job openings, meaning dispatchers are working overtime to make sure no call goes unanswered.

But, with 12 hours shifts and stressful phone calls – the department is hoping to get the positions filled as soon as possible. The new hires will make between a $30,000 and $35,000 starting salary, after going through a rigorous training process and a few months under supervision.

Dispatcher Angela Mitchell has been working at the center for almost 20 years. She says it’s never a “comfortable” job, but it is a rewarding one.

“When look at a call that you know you've done the best that you can, and you see the results of it and know that what you did helped that person – that's rewarding,” she says.

Mitchell admits the job can be exhausting, so she understands the high turnover. But she says she has stayed because of the people working with her.

“I know that when I've been here and I got a stressful call, believe me, everybody in this room is going to come and support me and see what they can do to help,” she said.

Anyone interested can apply here.

