Guilford County Substitute Teacher Reported To Police After Facebook Video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A Guilford County substitute teacher will no longer work for the district, after a video surfaced on Facebook appearing to show the teacher slamming a student to the ground at Western Guilford Middle School.

Guilford County Schools released a statement: "This kind of behavior toward a student is disturbing and unacceptable. We reported the behavior to law enforcement and will no longer employ this person as a substitute teacher or in any other G-C-S position."

