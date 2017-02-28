'Gun Stoppers' Program Hopes To Reduce Gun Violence

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Greensboro Police Department launched a new program to hopefully reduce gun violence on Tuesday. The program is in collaboration with Guilford/Greensboro Crime Stoppers.

The program called "Gun Stoppers" is designed to encourage people to report illegal weapons and get illegal guns off our streets.

People can submit anonymous tips about firearms possessed by felons, stolen guns, firearms used in crimes, and illegal guns.

You can get a minimum of a $250 cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest and/or confiscation of an illegal gun by the Greensboro Police Department or Guilford County Sheriff's Department.

Copyright 2017 WFMY