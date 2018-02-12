NC Gunmaker Remington Filing for Bankruptcy

Custom Remington pistols are displayed at the 146th NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits on April 29, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Photo: Scott Olson, Custom)

MADISON, N.C. (AP) - Remington, the gunmaker beset by falling sales and lawsuits tied to the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, has reached a financing deal that would allow it to continue operating as it files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.



The maker of the Bushmaster AR-15-style rifle used in the Connecticut shooting that left 20 first-graders and six educators dead in 2012, said Monday that the agreement with lenders will reduce its debt by about $700 million and add about $145 million in new capital.

ESPAÑOL: Armería Norcarolinense Remington Se Declara en Bancarrota



The company will attempt to file a prepackaged reorganization plan with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of Delaware under Chapter 11 of the bankruptcy code.

Remington Outdoor Co., based in Madison, North Carolina, said that business won't be disrupted as it restructures its finances.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 Associated Press