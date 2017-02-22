Habitat For Humanity Greater Greensboro Celebrates 30 Years

GREENSBORO, NC -- Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro is celebrating a milestone. To celebrate 30 years of building houses in the Triad, the group will build 30 houses in 30 days.

Chris Kayumba is receiving one of the news houses. He says, "It was in my dream to get a house and once I get a house, I am going to raise my kid really good. Feel home and peace, you know, that’s what I need.”

Since 1987, the group has helped more than 450 families in the Triad.

Copyright 2017 WFMY