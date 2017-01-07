Hangar Fire Reported at Statesville Airport

(Credit: Matt Bailey)

STATESVILLE, N.C. -- Heavy flames are reportedly billowing from a hangar at the Statesville Airport.

The Iredell Fire Marshal says multiple units are responding the Statesville Airport in the 200 block of Airport Road.

Authorities say there are multiple planes inside the hangar that caught fire.

It's not yet clear what caused the blaze.

