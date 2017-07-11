Happy Palindrome Week! 7/11/17

It's Tuesday! Here's three headlines from earlier you may have missed:

Military Plane From NC Crashes in Mississippi, At Least 16 Dead

A helicopter flies off the still smoking crash site of a military plane near Moorehead Road in Itta Bena, Miss., July 10, 2017. (Photo: Elijah Baylis, The (Jackson, Miss.) Clarion-Ledger))

“It was one of the worst fires you can imagine”

Narcan In Schools Approved By Ohio School Board

(Photo: Gannett Ohio)

The proposed policy would make Narcan available in 18 district middle and high schools.

NC Pastor And Wife Who Lost Sons In Crash Welcome Twins

“We believe there is a lot of hope in our story and it reminds us God is a restorer”

On This Day in History

July 11 - In 1960, To Kill A Mockingbird is first published in the U.S.

