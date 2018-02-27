Hard To Pay Your Energy Bill? North Carolina Has Some Money Available That May Be Able To Help

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The program is called the North Carolina Low-Income Energy Assistance Program, and they say they still have more than $9 Million of unclaimed money to help low-income families with the energy bill.

The Triad had several long cold stretches throughout December, and January and now some people are seeing the effects on their energy bills.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says "Last winter, more than 120,000 families benefited from $38 million in assistance. The frigid start to 2018 that brought several inches of snow to most of the state left many North Carolina households reeling from unusually high heating costs."

Benefits.gov , lists the income requirements for the program as follows:

Household Size* Maximum Income Level (Per Year) 1 $15,678 2 $21,112 3 $26,546 4 $31,980 5 $37,414 6 $42,848 7 $48,282 8 $53,716

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services does want to let people know, just because you qualify doesn't automatically mean you will receive benefits. They say on average, about 20% of households that are qualified for LIHEAP receive benefits.

We will continue working to find out how you go about applying for the money, and how it is distributed.

