Harlem Globetrotter Zeus McClurkin's Journey

GREENSBORO — Zeus McClurkin didn't make a basketball team until his junior year of high school.

The N.C. A&T grad was cut from his sixth through 10th grade team. This week, he was talking to Northeast Guilford Middle students as a member of one of basketball's great institutions, the Harlem Globetrotters.

McClurkin gave an outline for the 'ABCs of bullying' and for how everyone has a place and a purpose, just as he did in basketball after some initial failures. The Guinness World Record for most dunks in one minute? That belongs to to Zeus, who made 16 dunks and ran back to the free throw line after each slam. He also made five bounced 3-pointers in one minute, also a world record.

McClurkin eventually made his high school team and went on to briefly play Division II basketball. After that fell through, he transferred to A&T and walked on to the team. He graduated from A&T in 2011 and has been a Globetrotter for six seasons.

"People said I was way too nice," he said. "My message to the kids is be yourself. Be who you are. I could have changed and tried to be this mean guy, but I really wouldn't have fit in. I would have been trying to make myself fit in."

Before the dunks, halfcourt shot attempts and classic Globetrotter-style ballhandling moves, McClurkin told the kids to accept themselves for who they are.

"There's a place in this world for you if you are who you are," he said. "They said 'all you do is smile and dunk.' Now I get paid to smile and dunk."

The Globetrotters will put on shows at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum Friday and the Greensboro Coliseum Sunday.

