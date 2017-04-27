Hash Brown Recall Expanded After Possible Golf Ball Contamination

McCain Foods USA, Inc. expanded its voluntary recall Thursday of its frozen hash brown products after the company recently announced it may have accidentally harvested golf balls with its potatoes, meaning there may be pieces of golf balls in the food.

The original April 21 recall was for Roundy’s and Harris Teeter Brand Hash Browns. On Thursday, Wegman's Brand 28-ounce bags of frozen O'Brien Hash Browns (UPC 07789036523) were added to the list. The latest additions were made on Oct. 21, 2016 and distributed in the following states: Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

"Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them," McCain Foods USA said in a statement. "These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

The company said customers complained of hard plastic or rubber pieces of golf balls inside the hash brown bags. No injuries were reported, as of Thursday, but the company warned the golf ball pieces could pose a choking hazard.

To see if your food may be affected, click here for a full list.

