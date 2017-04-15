Head-On Crash In Randolph County Kills 1, Injures 5: Troopers

Close-Up Of Siren Light On Police Car (Photo: Aydin Aksakal / EyeEm, AksPhotography.de)

RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC - NC Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Randolph County Friday night.

A Mercedes Benz was driving down NC 49 when a Ford Mustang went left of the center lane and hit the Mercedes head-on, according to troopers.

The driver of the Mustang, Liv Jones, 40, died in the crash. Troopers said Jones had 3 other passengers in the car, one adult and two kids, who were taken to Moses Cone Hospital In Greensboro with severe injuries.

The driver of the Mercedes Sheng Zhou, 24, was also taken to the hospital with injuries.

No other information is available at this time, but Highway Patrol says they are continuing to investigate the crash.

