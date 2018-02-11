MT. AIRY, NC - Standing water surfaced on some roads and several rivers reported high levels from Sunday morning's rain in Mt. Airy according to officials. A road in Memorial Park flooded early and workers had to rescue a man out of his car.

Viewers sent in a photo of flooding in Riverside Park in Mt. Airy and a video of flooding at Lovills Creek.

The Department of Transportation is examining the smaller bridges to make sure they're stable.

Elsewhere, the Reidsville EMS Inspection Unit was called to a home where a wall had collapsed. Workers are stabilizing it.

Around 4:20, an urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Rapid Rises was issued for western Forsyth County along the Yadkin River. Upstream, in Surry County, there was more flooding reported along the Yadkin River.

Flooded road in Surry County near Rockford where the Yadkin River is over its banks. Photo: Geneva Jester @WFMY @tkweather pic.twitter.com/0gs2K38U9B — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) February 11, 2018

Radar Road by the Ararat River had to be shut down because of the flooding. So far there are no injuries. Parts of the Dan River were also higher than normal.

The standing water has subsided a little since the rain ended, but with more rain expected tonight, creeks and streams could rise in some areas again.

