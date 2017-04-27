Helicopter Crash In Catawba County Injures 2 People

Two people were injured when a helicopter crashed in Catawba County, officials said.

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. -- Two people were injured in a helicopter crash near Newton in Catawba County on Thursday afternoon.

Catawba County Emergency Management Director Karyn Yaussy said the helicopter was doing survey work on a new gas line for Piedmont Natural Gas when it began to have engine trouble.

Highway Patrol spoke to witnesses who said the chopper spun around three times before the engine sounded, as if it cut off.

The chopper crashed inches from Nino Gonzalez's house on McKay Road; its rotor blades clipped a section of his home's roof.

"I'm just like, 'What the heck's going on?'" Gonzalez said. "Me and a couple of the neighbors tried to help the pilot get out because the pilot was crushed up underneath."

Lakea Cromwell lives a few homes down from where the crash happened. She was impressed the pilot was able to maneuver the chopper away from the homes.

"It's a miracle," Cromwell said. "There's too much that could've went wrong."

Yaussy said the pilot suffered critical injuries and was taken to Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory before being airlifted to a hospital in Charlotte. NBC Charlotte is working to confirm which hospital the pilot was flown to.

A passenger in the helicopter was also taken to Frye Regional Medical Center, but that person is expected to be okay.

Investigators with the NTSB are expected to arrive at the site within the next 24 hours.

