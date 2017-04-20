How You Can Help Food 2 Families Feed Greensboro Families

GREENSBORO – WFMY News 2’s spring “Food 2 Families” drive is Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22, and we need your help to restock the pantry shelves of Greensboro Urban Ministry. We are teaming up with Well Spring, and Greensboro grocery stores to help those in our community who struggle with food hardship.

The GUM food pantry is the largest resource in Greensboro for men, women and families who do not have adequate access to food during the month.

Last year, GUM’s food pantry distributed emergency food assistance to 20,947 households in Guilford County. The spring drive is a critical source of pantry food.

During the weekend of April 21-22 of volunteers representing local organizations and congregations will be accepting food donations at 35 area grocery stores.

Participating Greensboro grocery stores include:

Food Lion (April 22)

Harris Teeter (April 21, 22)

Lowe’s Foods (April 21, 22)

Whole Foods (April 21, 22)

Walmart Neighborhood Markets: Greensboro locations (April 21, 22)

When you are buying groceries you can do a lot of good by purchasing something to donate. Please select one or more canned or non-perishable food item to drop off with volunteers at your participating grocery store.

Here are four ways you can help:

Protein sources: tuna, salmon, beef stew, spam, corned beef, peanut butter (18 oz.)

Vegetables: greens, mixed vegetables, peas, tomatoes, corn, green beans

Fruits: peaches, pears, fruit cocktail, applesauce

Other items: soups, sugar (2 lbs), dry milk, oatmeal, macaroni & cheese, bags of dry beans, and rice

