Help Is On The Way: NCDOT Delivers Generators To Ocracoke

SWAN QUARTER, N.C. -- It's the second day without power for thousands on Ocracoke Island in the Outer Banks, but help is on the way.

North Carolina's ferry system is helping bring temporary electricity to the two islands hit by a power outage.

The state Department of Transportation said Friday that two 90,000-pound generators have been loaded onto a ferry bound for Ocracoke Island. The goal is to restore temporary power to much of the island by Friday evening.

Ocracoke and Hatteras Islands went dark on Thursday when a construction company building a new bridge between two islands drove a steel casing into an underground transmission line.

The state has scheduled regular fuel deliveries for the generators on daily ferry departures. Passengers and vehicles will also be allowed on those ferries, but space will be limited.