High Bacteria Prompts Swimming Alert At NC Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) - A swimming alert was issued at Carolina Beach Thursday after high bacteria levels were recorded from tests.

Bacteria taken from a public beach access at Carolina Beach exceeded the state and Environmental Protection Agency’s recreational water quality swimming standards. The tests were done at a public access at Hamlet Avenue.

Samples collected showed test results of 324 enterococci per 100 milliliters of water, which exceeds the state and federal single-sample standard of 104 enterococci per 100 milliliters for Tier 1 high usage sites. Swimming areas are classified based on recreational use and are referred to as tiers.

People in water with bacteria levels higher than the standards have an increased risk of developing gastrointestinal illness or skin infections.

