High Point Church Works To Keep Kids Out Of Trouble

HIGH POINT, N.C. - It's a shot at helping kids growing up in High Point; kids who are witnessing the violence.

"If they don't have things to do, they're going to find something to do and it's not always positive," explains Pastor Keith Edwards, with Rankin Memorial Mission United Methodist Church.

The church offers an after school program for kids, including academic help and an outlet like basketball that keeps them off the streets.

"It's very easy to get into trouble and very hard to get out of," says Errol Ford. Ford is a coach for the kids now, hoping to set an example for the kids."

"I was young, did immature things made bad decisions and I paid my price. And now I'm on a different side of that fence. My goal now is to just help anyone that I can help."

Right now, that's this group of kids; making sure they're shooting hoops, not guns or drugs.

"We're working on getting the parents and the little little ones to come out too," explains Ford. "If you could walk, you could play for me."

Pastor Keith says the church is in a rough neighborhood. He's even seen crime right on the block. But he says putting th ehoops up has helped reduce some of that.

"We have a saying that we're not trying to be the best church in the community but we're trying to be the best church for the community," he explains.

And yet , there's still more work to be done to reach all those in need of good direction.

"What we really need is a rec center and then we could bring more kids in, do more with them."

The church is also starting a new job corps initiative, where kids and young adults can get training through Guilford Technical Community College. Then, they're placed in jobs.

Pastor Keith says they also offer community dinners every day of the week, except Saturday, as an effort to get people together for a meal in a safe place.

He says about 1200 people come to the church every week. About 80 to 100 kids are in the afterschool program.

