High Point Community, Police Push To Stop Spike In Violent Crimes

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Police in High Point say they've investigated 4 homicides so far this year.

The victims expand beyond those who were killed. It's family members - and the community - people living in fear of the violence in their city.

"The pain that we're feeling it's unreal," says Dana Gilmore. "I just want to wake up and see Donte and think this is all a bad dream but because we're here tonight it's a reality."

Dana Gilmore's brother Donte was stabbed to death in his High Point home earlier this month, the city's second homicide of the year.

But for Dana and her family, the nightmare is far from over. They don't know who did it.

"I don't want his memory to be scarred with violence."

So, she and her family joined with other community members, with prayers for peace and justice outside the High Point Police Department Monday night.

But the call to prayer was also a call for action. They want to see police do more to stop the violence and solve open cases.

"What they're looking for is when we're going to make the arrest, and I'm sorry that we don't have those answers for them."

High Point Chief of Police Kenneth Shultz says over the last 7 weeks there has been an increase in violent crimes.

He says they now have more officers on the street and more resources to keep working unsolved cases - but they also need witnesses to talk.

"We work these cases, each of them with the attempt to get a resolution out of them and when we don't have those resolutions, we're also standing here open-ended looking for closure," explains Chief Shultz.

In Donte Gilmore's investigation, police believe the suspect knew Donte.

His family and police want the same the thing.

"Just turn yourself in," Dana Gilmore says. "You can't make it right, but you can give us some closure."

Chief Shultz was at that gathering Monday, listening to people say his department wasn't doing enough to close these cases or communicate with victim's families. He says he gets the frustration, but it's a frustration police have, too.

Police are also encouraging people to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 889-4000 if they know anything about the homicide cases. They stress it's anonymous and they don't want people to be afraid to talk to them.

