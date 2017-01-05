High Point Debuts Interactive Snow Routes Map

High Point Interactive Snow Route's Map (Photo: WFMY)

HIGH POINT, N.C.-- We all know navigating through the snow can be very tough, but the City of High Point is doing something to make that easier. They have a new interactive map that shows you the best snow routes throughout the city and will hopefully give you less of a headache.

Once you pull the map up on your computer, simply type in your own address or wherever you want to go and it will zoom in on your spot.

Pay attention to the roads around it. They all are marked in a certain color. That's the hierarchy of roads that will be plowed first.

Purple is top priority - those are the roads near hospitals and most used by first responders. Red is next, those have the highest volume of traffic. The city gets to the other roads after those ones.

