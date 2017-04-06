High Point Habitat For Humanity Gets Help From Local Officers

(Photo: McCarty, Alma, WFMY)

HIGH POINT, N.C. - Community volunteers have been hard at work building a home for a High Point family who has lived in the area since the 1980s.

Thursday, twelve High Point Police Officers pitched in to help with construction, at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore on Montlieu Avenue. They have helped with everything from painting, to nailing, to sawing - building the home from the ground up.

12 @HighPointPolice officers are working with volunteers to finish the house before the #HPFurnitureMarket starts on 4/22. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/dhcikKtrKN — Ben Powell (@benpowelltv) April 6, 2017

This beautiful house built by volunteers & @HighPointPolice will go to an immigrant family from Vietnam living in High Point. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/oxnkT4odQf — Ben Powell (@benpowelltv) April 6, 2017

Once the project is complete on April 20, the home will be presented to the family at the start of the High Point Furniture Market on April 22. Then, the home will be moved to Davis Avenue.

An immigrant family from Vietnam will receive the house. They have been living in the Triad since the 1980s, but in a home that was too small for the four of them: a grandmother, husband and wife, and a toddler.

