33-Year-Old Woman Dies In High Point Homicide

HIGH POINT - A High Point man was arrested on first degree murder charges in connection with the death of a 33-year-old woman.

Eric Dashaun Dawkins, 23, was arrested without incident at a residence by the High Point Police Department.

Around 1:12 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to Elm Towers at 701 South Elm Street after receiving a call about two people arguing loudly on the ninth floor. They found Trista A. Wilson, 33, bleeding from multiple stab wounds to her chest, abdomen and arms. Wilson was taken to Baptist Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The case is still under investigation.

