High Point Makes Changes To Alarm Program

HIGH POINT -- The city of High Point is making changes to its False Alarm Reduction Program, to cut down on false alarms.

The registration fee changed from a one-time $15 fee to a yearly $10 fee. New alarm permits will be valid for 1 year.

Previously, the were only valid for the calendar year, regardless of when you registered.

The False Alarm Reduction Program will also now be administrated through Cry Wolf Services. The city said this change will make it easier for users to update contact information and provide them with the ability to access their accounts online and monitor alarm activations, fees, fines and payments.

This means if you have an alarm in your house or at your business in High Point, you need to register it on this website.

You can also call Cry Wolf Services at 855-809-2055 for technical questions. Other questions call customer service at 336-883-3111.

The program started in 1992 to address the problem of repeat false burglary or panic alarms at businesses and residential locations.

False alarms have decreased over the years. However the city says the last fiscal year, High Point Police responded to 5,149 business or residential alarms.About half of them were false alarms.

